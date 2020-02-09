Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 31.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 226,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 104,206 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $13,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 4,588,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $284,870,000 after acquiring an additional 62,929 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 74.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 201,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,493,000 after acquiring an additional 85,847 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.1% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 16,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 170,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,065,000 after acquiring an additional 8,628 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total transaction of $96,607.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,453,839.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $36,618.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,201,826.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,325 shares of company stock worth $253,979. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut Public Service Enterprise Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wolfe Research cut Public Service Enterprise Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Public Service Enterprise Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.33.

Shares of NYSE:PEG opened at $57.70 on Friday. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.26 and a 12 month high of $63.88. The stock has a market cap of $29.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

