PutinCoin (PUT) Trading 8.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. One PutinCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange, Livecoin and Crex24. Over the last week, PutinCoin has traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar. PutinCoin has a market cap of $100,543.00 and approximately $62.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00046368 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00062669 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000754 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000047 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00081367 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,177.26 or 1.00443439 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000619 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000395 BTC.

PutinCoin Profile

PutinCoin (PUT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 18th, 2016. PutinCoin’s total supply is 990,228,004 coins. PutinCoin’s official message board is putincoin.org/forum. The official website for PutinCoin is putincoin.org. PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

PutinCoin Coin Trading

PutinCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange, Crex24, Cryptopia and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PutinCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PutinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

