PWR Coin Achieves Market Cap of $97,666.00 (PWR)

PWR Coin (CURRENCY:PWR) traded 54.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. Over the last seven days, PWR Coin has traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar. One PWR Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PWR Coin has a market cap of $97,666.00 and $6.00 worth of PWR Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $126.83 or 0.01254676 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00046658 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00017395 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.49 or 0.00212560 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00009553 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002271 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00062367 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004342 BTC.

PWR Coin Profile

PWR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NIST5

hashing algorithm. It launched on May 6th, 2016. PWR Coin’s total supply is 9,955,369,730 coins and its circulating supply is 9,664,500,811 coins. The official website for PWR Coin is pwr-coin.com. The Reddit community for PWR Coin is /r/PWRcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PWR Coin’s official Twitter account is @pwr_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “POW Block reward reduction:Blocks 0 to 10: Airdrop PWRBlocks 10 to 100 = 0 PWRBlocks 101 to 43100 = 350 PWRBlocks 43101 to 86400 = 230 PWR POS Block reward reduction:Blocks: 86000-86400: 5 PWR (Warm-Up)Blocks: 86400-100800: 10 PWR (1 Stage)Blocks: 100800-115200: 25 PWR (2 Stage)Blocks: 115200-129600: 50 PWR (3 Stage)Blocks: 129600-144000: 100 PWR (Full Power)Blocks: 144000-158400: 20 PWR (5 Stage)Blocks: 158400-172800: 15 PWR (6 Stage)Blocks: 172800 > 5% Fixed Yearly “

Buying and Selling PWR Coin

PWR Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PWR Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PWR Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PWR Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

