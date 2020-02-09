QASH (QASH) Price Hits $0.0590 on Exchanges

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. QASH has a total market capitalization of $20.66 million and $199,179.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, QASH has traded 11.2% higher against the US dollar. One QASH token can now be bought for about $0.0590 or 0.00000586 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, Hotbit, Huobi and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002773 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $343.75 or 0.03409739 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009949 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00236770 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00032787 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00138148 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002718 BTC.

QASH Token Profile

QASH’s genesis date was October 2nd, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for QASH is steemit.com/@quoineliquid. The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash. QASH’s official website is liquid.plus.

Buying and Selling QASH

QASH can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, LATOKEN, Gate.io, Huobi, GOPAX, Liquid, EXX, Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

