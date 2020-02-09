Qbao Achieves Market Cap of $504,023.00 (QBT)

Qbao (CURRENCY:QBT) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. Qbao has a total market cap of $504,023.00 and approximately $8,689.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qbao token can now be purchased for about $0.0077 or 0.00000076 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including EXX, Coinnest, Allcoin and CoinEgg. During the last seven days, Qbao has traded up 34.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000168 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000027 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Qbao

QBT is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2013. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 tokens. The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao. Qbao’s official website is qbao.fund. Qbao’s official message board is medium.com/@Qbao2339. Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339.

Buying and Selling Qbao

Qbao can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Allcoin, CoinEgg, EXX and Coinnest. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbao directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qbao should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qbao using one of the exchanges listed above.

