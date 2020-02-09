Qbic Price Up 109% Over Last 7 Days (QBIC)

Qbic (CURRENCY:QBIC) traded 29.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 9th. During the last week, Qbic has traded up 109% against the U.S. dollar. One Qbic coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange, CryptoBridge and BTC-Alpha. Qbic has a total market cap of $2,773.00 and $13.00 worth of Qbic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Kabberry Coin (KKC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000029 BTC.

FUNCoin (FUNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000084 BTC.

ChainCoin (CHC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Creditbit (CRB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

UNCoin (UNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Qbic

Qbic (CRYPTO:QBIC) is a coin. Qbic’s total supply is 5,426,068 coins and its circulating supply is 4,684,176 coins. Qbic’s official Twitter account is @CryptoQbic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Qbic is qbic.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Québecoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency using the X11 algorithm. It was launched in April 2014 and abandoned in the next few days. Over the past six weeks, the community of miners and investors have been coordinating a re-launch and preparing all the required pieces, including the removal of a 50% premine. The coin now has a 21M supply. “

Buying and Selling Qbic

Qbic can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, CryptoBridge and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qbic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qbic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

