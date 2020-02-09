qiibee (QBX) Market Cap Tops $1.92 Million

qiibee (CURRENCY:QBX) traded down 20.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. In the last week, qiibee has traded 38.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. qiibee has a market cap of $1.92 million and approximately $1,374.00 worth of qiibee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One qiibee token can now be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance DEX and Coinsuper.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get qiibee alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002800 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $346.73 or 0.03430207 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009910 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.82 or 0.00235606 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00032828 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00137959 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002710 BTC.

qiibee Profile

qiibee’s total supply is 1,380,392,157 tokens and its circulating supply is 587,297,916 tokens. qiibee’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for qiibee is blog.qiibee.com. qiibee’s official website is qiibee.com.

qiibee Token Trading

qiibee can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Coinsuper. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as qiibee directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire qiibee should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase qiibee using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for qiibee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for qiibee and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.