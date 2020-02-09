QLC Chain (QLC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $469,215.00

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. Over the last seven days, QLC Chain has traded 41.4% higher against the dollar. QLC Chain has a market capitalization of $4.69 million and approximately $469,215.00 worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QLC Chain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0196 or 0.00000194 BTC on popular exchanges including Bitbns, Binance, Coinnest and Switcheo Network.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002785 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $340.81 or 0.03378839 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009961 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.84 or 0.00236315 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00033181 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00136330 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002658 BTC.

About QLC Chain

QLC Chain was first traded on November 12th, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for QLC Chain is medium.com/qlc-chain. The official website for QLC Chain is qlcchain.org. QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling QLC Chain

QLC Chain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Bitbns, Coinnest, Switcheo Network, Binance and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QLC Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QLC Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

