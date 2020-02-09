Qredit (XQR) 1-Day Volume Tops $1,100.00

Qredit (CURRENCY:XQR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 9th. Qredit has a market cap of $397,802.00 and approximately $1,100.00 worth of Qredit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qredit coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Altilly and Trade Satoshi. In the last seven days, Qredit has traded 33.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Velas (VLX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000204 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000337 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Qredit Profile

Qredit (CRYPTO:XQR) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 16th, 2018. Qredit’s total supply is 721,685,470 coins and its circulating supply is 670,472,650 coins. Qredit’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Qredit’s official message board is qredit.io/go/enterprise-update-q1. Qredit’s official website is qredit.io.

Qredit Coin Trading

Qredit can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Altilly. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qredit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qredit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qredit using one of the exchanges listed above.

