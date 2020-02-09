Qtum Price Hits $2.66 on Top Exchanges (QTUM)

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.66 or 0.00026407 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Bittrex, Binance and Huobi. Qtum has a market cap of $256.47 million and approximately $496.61 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Qtum has traded up 15.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00006130 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000372 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

About Qtum

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 102,121,744 coins and its circulating supply is 96,371,724 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Qtum

Qtum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coindeal, ABCC, Exrates, Liqui, Upbit, HitBTC, Liquid, BitForex, Ovis, Allcoin, Poloniex, GOPAX, CoinEgg, Bithumb, CoinExchange, DigiFinex, Gate.io, Crex24, DragonEX, Livecoin, BigONE, Coinsuper, CoinEx, Cobinhood, BCEX, Bibox, Kucoin, Coinrail, LiteBit.eu, Bleutrade, Coinnest, OKEx, ZB.COM, OTCBTC, HBUS, Huobi, Binance, Bittrex, Coinone, Bitbns, Bitfinex, EXX, Bit-Z, LBank and Iquant. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

