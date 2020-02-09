Quadrant Capital Group LLC Buys 5,664 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,664 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 0.9% of Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $7,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.1% during the third quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 17,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth $119,000. Northside Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 90.6% during the third quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 12,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 5,894 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 33.3% during the third quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.5% during the third quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 111,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803 shares in the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. UBS Group cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $132.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wolfe Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Societe Generale cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Edward Jones reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.29.

In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 62,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.94, for a total value of $8,191,494.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gordon Smith sold 11,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total transaction of $1,617,072.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 425,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,336,557.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,814 shares of company stock valued at $17,318,144 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

JPM stock opened at $137.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.93. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $98.09 and a 1-year high of $141.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $136.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.49. The firm has a market cap of $431.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.19.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $28.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.69 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

