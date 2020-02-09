Quadrant Capital Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,570 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 0.8% of Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 166.7% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 533.3% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 26.7% in the third quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 38 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com stock opened at $2,079.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1,020.63 billion, a PE ratio of 89.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.58. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,566.76 and a 52-week high of $2,055.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,887.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,813.37.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 26,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,050.15, for a total value of $54,121,909.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,239,631 shares in the company, valued at $117,349,829,494.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 324,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,051.70, for a total transaction of $666,158,266.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,143,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,189,019,853.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 725,661 shares of company stock worth $1,480,267,612 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Macquarie set a $2,200.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,000.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,313.78.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.