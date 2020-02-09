Quadrant Capital Group LLC Trims Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,205 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 280,882,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,523,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,038 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.3% in the third quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 75,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,319,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at about $295,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.6% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 376,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,601,000 after acquiring an additional 23,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 51.7% in the third quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 12,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 4,411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $668,338.65. Also, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $2,203,910.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 211,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,422,587.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $72.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $63.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.17.

Shares of XOM opened at $61.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $261.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.43. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $59.89 and a 12-month high of $83.49.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

