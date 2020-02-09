Quadrant Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Quadrant Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,993 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,195 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 3.7% of Quadrant Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Quadrant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 10,249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,009,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 177,354 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $52,080,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 322,538 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $94,713,000 after buying an additional 10,654 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 20,811 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,111,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,636 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,298,000 after buying an additional 2,808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on Apple in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $342.00 price target on the stock. Nomura increased their price target on Apple from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank restated a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Apple from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.55.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $320.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,422.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $306.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $251.43. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.56 and a 12 month high of $327.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 13.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

