QuadrantProtocol (EQUAD) Price Up 22.3% This Week

QuadrantProtocol (CURRENCY:EQUAD) traded up 12.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 9th. In the last week, QuadrantProtocol has traded up 22.3% against the US dollar. One QuadrantProtocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinBene and Hotbit. QuadrantProtocol has a market capitalization of $602,752.00 and approximately $63,828.00 worth of QuadrantProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get QuadrantProtocol alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002777 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $342.68 or 0.03395406 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009937 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.96 or 0.00237379 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00032795 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00137296 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002713 BTC.

About QuadrantProtocol

QuadrantProtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 334,025,330 tokens. QuadrantProtocol’s official message board is medium.com/quadrantprotocol. The Reddit community for QuadrantProtocol is /r/quadrantprotocol. The official website for QuadrantProtocol is www.quadrantprotocol.com. QuadrantProtocol’s official Twitter account is @explorequadrant.

Buying and Selling QuadrantProtocol

QuadrantProtocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuadrantProtocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuadrantProtocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QuadrantProtocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QuadrantProtocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QuadrantProtocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.