Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $90.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.61% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on QLYS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qualys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Qualys in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Qualys in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Qualys in a report on Monday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.65.

Qualys stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $88.57. 160,223 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,377. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.18 and its 200-day moving average is $83.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 57.89 and a beta of 1.36. Qualys has a 52 week low of $72.76 and a 52 week high of $97.12.

In other Qualys news, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.86, for a total transaction of $83,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 85,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,208,186.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Philippe F. Courtot sold 34,082 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.82, for a total transaction of $2,856,753.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,614,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,609,234.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,487 shares of company stock valued at $4,911,353 in the last three months. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 102.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management now owns 4,546,442 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $129,390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302,362 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 102.2% during the 4th quarter. Curbstone Financial Management now owns 18,530 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 9,365 shares during the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 130.8% during the 4th quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 187,941 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,217,000 after acquiring an additional 106,516 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 141,860 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,694,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Frank Co boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Frank Co now owns 114,585 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after acquiring an additional 19,487 shares during the last quarter. 86.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

