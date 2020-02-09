Quant (QNT) Price Tops $4.46 on Top Exchanges

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 9th. During the last week, Quant has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Quant token can now be purchased for $4.46 or 0.00044059 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and Fatbtc. Quant has a total market cap of $53.89 million and $2.24 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Quant alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005599 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.35 or 0.00398272 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009984 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00024069 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00012661 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001559 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001358 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

CyberMusic (CYMT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quant Profile

Quant is a token. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 tokens. Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network. Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quant’s official website is quant.network. The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Quant Token Trading

Quant can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quant using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.