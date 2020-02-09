Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 287,539 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,460 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.20% of Quanta Services worth $11,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Banco de Sabadell S.A increased its stake in Quanta Services by 60.2% during the third quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 127,271 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,802,000 after acquiring an additional 47,825 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Quanta Services by 5.9% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 278,130 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,513,000 after acquiring an additional 15,406 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its stake in Quanta Services by 34.7% during the third quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 67,453 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 17,385 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Quanta Services by 8.7% during the third quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,338 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 4,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Quanta Services by 21.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 229,553 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,697,000 after acquiring an additional 40,142 shares during the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PWR opened at $38.89 on Friday. Quanta Services Inc has a twelve month low of $32.11 and a twelve month high of $44.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This is a boost from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is presently 7.91%.

PWR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird raised Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.25.

Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

