Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) Trading 18.1% Higher This Week

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded up 14.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a market capitalization of $8.80 million and approximately $292,290.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 18.1% higher against the dollar. One Quantum Resistant Ledger token can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00001234 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, Liqui, Bittrex and Upbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00009017 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00026566 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00011202 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002944 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $280.82 or 0.02771396 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000571 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00008678 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003061 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Profile

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 27th, 2016. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 70,331,393 tokens. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org. The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Token Trading

Quantum Resistant Ledger can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Bittrex, Upbit, Liqui and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum Resistant Ledger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

