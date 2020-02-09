Quasarcoin Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $3,415.00 (QAC)

Quasarcoin (CURRENCY:QAC) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. Over the last seven days, Quasarcoin has traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. Quasarcoin has a market capitalization of $715,001.00 and approximately $3,415.00 worth of Quasarcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quasarcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Quasarcoin alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00046196 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000032 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded up 34.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About Quasarcoin

Quasarcoin (QAC) is a coin. Quasarcoin’s total supply is 263,383,894 coins and its circulating supply is 168,383,894 coins. Quasarcoin’s official Twitter account is @Quasarcoingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quasarcoin’s official website is quasarcoin.org.

Quasarcoin Coin Trading

Quasarcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quasarcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quasarcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quasarcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quasarcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quasarcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.