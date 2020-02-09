Quebecoin (QBC) Price Tops $0.0013 on Exchanges

Quebecoin (CURRENCY:QBC) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 9th. Quebecoin has a market capitalization of $8,770.00 and $1.00 worth of Quebecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Quebecoin has traded up 8% against the US dollar. One Quebecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

GanjaCoin (MRJA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Mao Zedong (MAO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000504 BTC.

VirtualCoin (VC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Digital Money Bits (DMB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BumbaCoin (BUMBA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CrevaCoin (CREVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dollar Online (DOLLAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Tristar Coin (TSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LevoPlus (LVPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Arbitracoin (ATC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Quebecoin

QBC is a coin. It was first traded on July 24th, 2014. Quebecoin’s total supply is 8,803,138 coins and its circulating supply is 6,703,138 coins. Quebecoin’s official Twitter account is @quebecoin_qbc. Quebecoin’s official website is www.quebecoin.org.

Quebecoin Coin Trading

Quebecoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quebecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quebecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quebecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

