QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) have earned an average broker rating score of 1.67 (Buy) from the three brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus target price of $16.18 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.31) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned QuickLogic an industry rank of 11 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

QUIK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of QuickLogic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QuickLogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of QuickLogic from $14.00 to $1.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of QuickLogic to and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th.

QUIK stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.75. The stock had a trading volume of 19,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,038. QuickLogic has a 52-week low of $2.81 and a 52-week high of $14.98. The firm has a market cap of $57.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 million. QuickLogic had a negative return on equity of 85.41% and a negative net margin of 144.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that QuickLogic will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in QuickLogic stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,167,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 385,317 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 3.59% of QuickLogic worth $2,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

About QuickLogic

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable and hearable devices, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), and programming hardware and design software solutions.

