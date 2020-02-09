QuickX Protocol (QCX) Trading 59.2% Higher This Week

QuickX Protocol (CURRENCY:QCX) traded down 10.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. QuickX Protocol has a total market capitalization of $5.79 million and approximately $65,381.00 worth of QuickX Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QuickX Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.0125 or 0.00000124 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit and BitMax. During the last seven days, QuickX Protocol has traded 59.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00039510 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $583.81 or 0.05792353 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded 25.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004860 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00023763 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.04 or 0.00129436 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00039227 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003100 BTC.

QuickX Protocol Profile

QuickX Protocol is a token. Its launch date was May 8th, 2018. QuickX Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 461,873,598 tokens. QuickX Protocol’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for QuickX Protocol is /r/QuickX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QuickX Protocol’s official message board is www.quickx.io/blog. QuickX Protocol’s official website is www.quickx.io.

Buying and Selling QuickX Protocol

QuickX Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickX Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuickX Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QuickX Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

