Radium (RADS) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $463.00

Radium (CURRENCY:RADS) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 9th. Radium has a market cap of $2.46 million and $463.00 worth of Radium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Radium has traded up 9.5% against the US dollar. One Radium coin can currently be bought for $0.63 or 0.00006182 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, Trade By Trade and Upbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00026456 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000382 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Radium Profile

RADS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 19th, 2016. Radium’s total supply is 3,947,530 coins and its circulating supply is 3,935,341 coins. Radium’s official message board is blog.radiumcore.org. Radium’s official Twitter account is @JJ12880 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Radium is radiumcore.org.

Buying and Selling Radium

Radium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex and Trade By Trade. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Radium using one of the exchanges listed above.

