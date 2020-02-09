Radium Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,193.00 (RADS)

Radium (CURRENCY:RADS) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 9th. Radium has a total market capitalization of $2.48 million and $1,193.00 worth of Radium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Radium has traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Radium coin can currently be bought for about $0.63 or 0.00006267 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, LiteBit.eu, Trade By Trade and Bittrex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00026286 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000381 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

About Radium

Radium is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 19th, 2016. Radium’s total supply is 3,947,988 coins and its circulating supply is 3,935,799 coins. Radium’s official message board is blog.radiumcore.org. Radium’s official Twitter account is @JJ12880 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Radium’s official website is radiumcore.org.

Buying and Selling Radium

Radium can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu and Trade By Trade. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Radium using one of the exchanges listed above.

