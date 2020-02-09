Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ:RDUS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ:RDUS) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.50.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RDUS. Leerink Swann reduced their target price on Radius Health from $49.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $27.00 target price on Radius Health and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Radius Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine raised Radius Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Radius Health in a research note on Friday, December 20th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RDUS. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Health during the fourth quarter worth $613,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Health during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,362,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,629,000 after purchasing an additional 766,410 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 83,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 4,618 shares during the last quarter.

Radius Health stock opened at $19.09 on Friday. Radius Health has a fifty-two week low of $17.36 and a fifty-two week high of $29.97. The company has a market capitalization of $881.39 million, a P/E ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.54.

About Radius Health

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company markets TYMLOS for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide transdermal patch, a short-wear-time patch formulation of abaloparatide to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer; and RAD140, a non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator to treat breast cancer.

