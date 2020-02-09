Ragnarok Hits Market Cap of $8,017.00 (RAGNA)

Ragnarok (CURRENCY:RAGNA) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 9th. One Ragnarok coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and Escodex. Ragnarok has a total market cap of $8,017.00 and $83.00 worth of Ragnarok was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ragnarok has traded up 34.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002793 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $345.90 or 0.03417667 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009924 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.00 or 0.00227235 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00033179 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00131259 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Ragnarok Profile

Ragnarok’s total supply is 18,251,478 coins and its circulating supply is 15,830,067 coins. The official website for Ragnarok is ragnaproject.io. Ragnarok’s official Twitter account is @ragnaofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ragnarok Coin Trading

Ragnarok can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ragnarok directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ragnarok should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ragnarok using one of the exchanges listed above.

