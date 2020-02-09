Raiden Network Token (RDN) Trading Up 15.7% This Week

Raiden Network Token (CURRENCY:RDN) traded up 6.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 9th. One Raiden Network Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00001538 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi, Bilaxy, Kyber Network and Gate.io. Over the last week, Raiden Network Token has traded 15.7% higher against the dollar. Raiden Network Token has a market capitalization of $7.90 million and $1.77 million worth of Raiden Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00008956 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00011152 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003041 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000103 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000059 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000464 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (CRYPTO:RDN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 8th, 2015. Raiden Network Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,793,936 tokens. Raiden Network Token’s official Twitter account is @raiden_network. The Reddit community for Raiden Network Token is /r/raidennetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Raiden Network Token is www.medium.com/@raiden_network. Raiden Network Token’s official website is raiden.network.

Raiden Network Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Gate.io, Bilaxy, Ethfinex, Huobi, LATOKEN, IDEX, Bibox, Binance, Kucoin, Kyber Network and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raiden Network Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raiden Network Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raiden Network Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

