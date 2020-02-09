Railway Pension Investments Ltd Has $107.15 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,989 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.2% of Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $107,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 166.7% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 533.3% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Pflug Koory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 26.7% in the third quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 38 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.42% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock opened at $2,079.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,887.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,813.37. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,566.76 and a one year high of $2,055.72. The stock has a market cap of $1,020.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.58.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The firm had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 379 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.66, for a total transaction of $663,500.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,041,412.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 324,686 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,051.70, for a total transaction of $666,158,266.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,143,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,189,019,853.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 725,661 shares of company stock valued at $1,480,267,612. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,300.00 price objective (up from $2,100.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, January 27th. Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,450.00 price objective (up from $2,250.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,313.78.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

