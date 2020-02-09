Raise (RAISE) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $43,018.00

Raise (CURRENCY:RAISE) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. Raise has a market capitalization of $430,285.00 and approximately $43,018.00 worth of Raise was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Raise has traded 19.2% higher against the US dollar. One Raise token can now be bought for approximately $0.0343 or 0.00000340 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002777 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $342.72 or 0.03400370 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009959 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.90 or 0.00237160 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00032757 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00136999 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002699 BTC.

About Raise

Raise’s total supply is 14,765,425 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,550,611 tokens. The official website for Raise is herotoken.io. The official message board for Raise is medium.com/@HeroToken.

Buying and Selling Raise

Raise can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raise should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raise using one of the exchanges listed above.

