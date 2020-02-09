Ramaco Resources Inc (NASDAQ:METC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Ramaco Resources Inc (NASDAQ:METC) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ramaco Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.

METC opened at $3.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.73. Ramaco Resources has a 12-month low of $2.97 and a 12-month high of $7.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.94 million, a P/E ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in METC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,335 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 40.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 419,879 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 121,007 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 19.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 469,548 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after acquiring an additional 77,931 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 2.7% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 483,022 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 12,556 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 135.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,060 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,789 shares during the period. 74.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ramaco Resources

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal in the United States. The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,552 acres of controlled mineral and 24 seams located in southern West Virginia; and the Berwind coal property comprising approximately 31,200 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia.

