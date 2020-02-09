Ranger Energy Services Inc (NYSE:RNGR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $76.45 Million

Brokerages expect Ranger Energy Services Inc (NYSE:RNGR) to post $76.45 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ranger Energy Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $77.50 million and the lowest is $75.40 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ranger Energy Services will report full year sales of $334.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $332.10 million to $337.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $335.00 million, with estimates ranging from $331.30 million to $342.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ranger Energy Services.

A number of research firms recently commented on RNGR. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Ranger Energy Services in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ranger Energy Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Ranger Energy Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Ranger Energy Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Ranger Energy Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ranger Energy Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.05.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 250,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 706,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,552,000 after purchasing an additional 157,103 shares during the last quarter. 26.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ranger Energy Services stock opened at $6.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.53. Ranger Energy Services has a 1 year low of $4.77 and a 1 year high of $8.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $109.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 3.27.

About Ranger Energy Services

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides well service rigs and related services in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Completion and Other Services, and Processing Solutions. The company offers well completion support services, such as milling out composite plugs used during hydraulic fracturing, wireline, and snubbing services; workover services, including retrieval and replacement of existing production tubing; well maintenance services comprising replacement of downhole artificial lift components; and decommissioning services consisting of plugging and abandonment services.

