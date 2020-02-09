Rate3 Trading Up 45.7% This Week (RTE)

Rate3 (CURRENCY:RTE) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. During the last week, Rate3 has traded 45.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Rate3 token can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Ethfinex, ABCC and HADAX. Rate3 has a market cap of $1.09 million and $166,468.00 worth of Rate3 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00039247 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $584.74 or 0.05800187 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded 29.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004854 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00023733 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00120827 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00039022 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003080 BTC.

Rate3 Profile

Rate3 is a token. It launched on April 9th, 2018. Rate3’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 889,382,388 tokens. The official message board for Rate3 is medium.com/official-rate3. The Reddit community for Rate3 is /r/Rate3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rate3’s official website is www.rate3.network. Rate3’s official Twitter account is @officialrate3 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Rate3

Rate3 can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Coinrail, Bibox, FCoin, HADAX, IDEX, BitForex, DEx.top, DDEX, ABCC and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rate3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rate3 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rate3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

