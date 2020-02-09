Raven Protocol (RAVEN) Price Up 18.9% This Week

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded up 7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 9th. Raven Protocol has a market cap of $426,964.00 and approximately $7,593.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raven Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy and Binance DEX. During the last week, Raven Protocol has traded up 18.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002804 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $343.90 or 0.03397504 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009948 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.04 or 0.00227624 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000731 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00033336 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00132154 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Raven Protocol Profile

Raven Protocol's total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,837,814,058 tokens. Raven Protocol's official website is www.ravenprotocol.com.

Raven Protocol's official message board is medium.com/ravenprotocol.

Raven Protocol Token Trading

Raven Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raven Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

