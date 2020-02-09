Raven Protocol (RAVEN) Reaches Market Cap of $442,816.00

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 9th. One Raven Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy and Binance DEX. Raven Protocol has a market cap of $442,816.00 and approximately $6,446.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Raven Protocol has traded up 24.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002775 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $347.05 or 0.03444857 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009958 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00236948 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00033638 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00138003 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Raven Protocol Token Profile

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,837,814,058 tokens. Raven Protocol’s official website is www.ravenprotocol.com. The official message board for Raven Protocol is medium.com/ravenprotocol. Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Raven Protocol Token Trading

Raven Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Binance DEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raven Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

