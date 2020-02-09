Ravencoin (RVN) Trading Up 20.9% Over Last Week

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 9th. Ravencoin has a total market cap of $189.01 million and $28.16 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ravencoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0345 or 0.00000339 BTC on exchanges including TradeOgre, CryptoBridge, Upbit and Nanex. Over the last seven days, Ravencoin has traded 20.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002781 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $349.67 or 0.03439522 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009853 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.25 or 0.00238539 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000721 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00034160 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.10 or 0.00138678 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00039075 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003226 BTC.

About Ravencoin

RVN is a coin. It was first traded on January 14th, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 5,478,245,000 coins. Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ravencoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ravencoin. The official website for Ravencoin is ravencoin.org.

Buying and Selling Ravencoin

Ravencoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittrex, IDCM, Graviex, TradeOgre, Upbit, Nanex, QBTC, Cryptohub and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ravencoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

