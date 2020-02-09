Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) Given “Hold” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

RYN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson raised shares of Rayonier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Rayonier from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.75.

Shares of NYSE:RYN traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.22. 1,000,371 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 678,687. Rayonier has a twelve month low of $25.83 and a twelve month high of $33.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.71 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. Rayonier had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 3.76%. The business had revenue of $178.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. Rayonier’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Rayonier will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RYN. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 119.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier during the third quarter valued at about $85,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier during the third quarter valued at about $102,000. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Adams Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier during the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. 87.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2018, Rayonier owned, leased or managed approximately 2.6 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

