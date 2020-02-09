Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) Shares Acquired by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 244.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,446 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $3,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RTN. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in Raytheon by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,358,517 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $298,521,000 after buying an additional 260,346 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Raytheon by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,199,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $235,252,000 after buying an additional 8,539 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Raytheon by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,193,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $234,105,000 after buying an additional 11,482 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Raytheon by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,012,654 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $222,521,000 after buying an additional 93,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Raytheon by 21,333.2% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 836,539 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,807,000 after buying an additional 832,636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.48, for a total transaction of $107,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $942,940.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Hadley sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total value of $440,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RTN shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on Raytheon from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wolfe Research lowered Raytheon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Raytheon from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Raytheon from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.57.

NYSE RTN traded up $2.08 on Friday, reaching $230.61. 2,770,427 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,845,521. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $63.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.85. Raytheon has a 12 month low of $169.64 and a 12 month high of $233.48.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8 billion. Raytheon had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 11.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Raytheon will post 12.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th were paid a dividend of $0.9425 per share. This represents a $3.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 7th. Raytheon’s payout ratio is currently 31.63%.

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

