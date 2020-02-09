RChain Price Down 27.9% Over Last 7 Days (RHOC)

RChain (CURRENCY:RHOC) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 9th. Over the last seven days, RChain has traded down 27.9% against the US dollar. One RChain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0175 or 0.00000173 BTC on popular exchanges including BitMart, Bilaxy, AirSwap and Kucoin. RChain has a market cap of $6.53 million and $2,523.00 worth of RChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002772 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $336.20 or 0.03330785 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009938 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.07 or 0.00228597 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00032721 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00131554 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000067 BTC.

RChain Token Profile

RChain was first traded on December 1st, 2016. RChain’s total supply is 870,663,574 tokens and its circulating supply is 373,789,868 tokens. The official website for RChain is www.rchain.coop. The Reddit community for RChain is /r/RChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. RChain’s official Twitter account is @rchain_coop. RChain’s official message board is medium.com/rchain-cooperative.

RChain Token Trading

RChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: AirSwap, IDEX, Kucoin, BitMart, ChaoEX, OOOBTC, Bilaxy and Bitinka. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

