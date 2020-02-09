REAL (REAL) Price Reaches $0.0426

REAL (CURRENCY:REAL) traded down 6.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. REAL has a total market cap of $428,821.00 and $205.00 worth of REAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, REAL has traded up 32.4% against the US dollar. One REAL token can now be purchased for $0.0426 or 0.00000423 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), BitFlip, Bancor Network and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002785 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $341.64 or 0.03389840 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009948 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.68 or 0.00234961 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00033040 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00136722 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002642 BTC.

REAL Token Profile

REAL’s launch date was August 31st, 2017. REAL’s total supply is 19,717,288 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,055,817 tokens. The official website for REAL is www.real.markets. REAL’s official Twitter account is @http://www.real.markets and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling REAL

REAL can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Radar Relay, BitFlip and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REAL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase REAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

