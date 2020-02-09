RealChain (RCT) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $15,421.00

RealChain (CURRENCY:RCT) traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 9th. RealChain has a market cap of $201,317.00 and $15,421.00 worth of RealChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RealChain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx, DigiFinex and CoinBene. During the last seven days, RealChain has traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get RealChain alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00038741 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $587.39 or 0.05809955 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded 34.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004851 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00023875 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00129036 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00038755 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003121 BTC.

RealChain Token Profile

RealChain (RCT) is a token. It was first traded on July 3rd, 2018. RealChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 490,851,024 tokens. RealChain’s official Twitter account is @RealChainFund. RealChain’s official website is rcfund.org.

RealChain Token Trading

RealChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, DigiFinex and OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RealChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RealChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RealChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RealChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RealChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.