Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) Shares Purchased by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co increased its position in shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,908 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $5,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Realty Income in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 268.2% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 74.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Realty Income stock traded up $0.36 on Friday, reaching $79.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,166,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,949,786. The company has a market capitalization of $25.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.64, a PEG ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.07. Realty Income Corp has a 52-week low of $66.21 and a 52-week high of $82.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

The company also recently declared a feb 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.2325 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous feb 20 dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 87.46%.

O has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Mizuho upgraded Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup upgraded Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Raymond James upgraded Realty Income from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.82.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

