Recro Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:REPH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Recro Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:REPH) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.38.

REPH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Recro Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. BidaskClub raised Recro Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered Recro Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on Recro Pharma from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in Recro Pharma by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 141,240 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC lifted its stake in Recro Pharma by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 20,670 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Recro Pharma by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,178 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Recro Pharma by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,297 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Recro Pharma by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 76,300 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 60.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:REPH traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.74. 370,810 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,838. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.04. The company has a market cap of $402.33 million, a PE ratio of -7.58 and a beta of -0.31. Recro Pharma has a 12-month low of $5.53 and a 12-month high of $19.00.

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $25.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.83 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Recro Pharma will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Recro Pharma Company Profile

Recro Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and related acute care settings. The company operates in two segments, Acute Care, and Contract Development and Manufacturing. Its lead product candidate includes injectable meloxicam, which completed pivotal phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative pain.

