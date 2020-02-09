RED Market Capitalization Achieves $418,438.00 (RED)

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 9th. During the last week, RED has traded 37% higher against the US dollar. RED has a total market capitalization of $418,438.00 and approximately $90,086.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RED token can currently be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Bibox and DDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $77.60 or 0.00765884 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00009551 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001112 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000046 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00007488 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000290 BTC.

RED Profile

RED is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2013. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 tokens. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang. The official website for RED is ico.red-lang.org.

Buying and Selling RED

RED can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, DDEX and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RED should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RED using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

