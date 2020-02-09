Red Pulse Phoenix Hits Market Cap of $3.35 Million (PHX)

Red Pulse Phoenix (CURRENCY:PHX) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 9th. During the last week, Red Pulse Phoenix has traded up 17.3% against the US dollar. One Red Pulse Phoenix token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinrail, Binance, Switcheo Network and Bitbns. Red Pulse Phoenix has a total market cap of $3.35 million and $415,800.00 worth of Red Pulse Phoenix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Red Pulse Phoenix alerts:

Phoenix (PHX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000091 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix Token Profile

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) is a token. It launched on October 8th, 2017. Red Pulse Phoenix’s total supply is 1,362,278,592 tokens and its circulating supply is 829,588,687 tokens. Red Pulse Phoenix’s official Twitter account is @red_pulse_china and its Facebook page is accessible here. Red Pulse Phoenix’s official website is www.redpulse.com/landing. The Reddit community for Red Pulse Phoenix is /r/RedPulseToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Red Pulse Phoenix Token Trading

Red Pulse Phoenix can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Coinrail, Switcheo Network, Bitbns and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Red Pulse Phoenix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Red Pulse Phoenix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Red Pulse Phoenix using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Red Pulse Phoenix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Red Pulse Phoenix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.