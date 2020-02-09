Red Pulse Phoenix Trading Up 16.5% This Week (PHX)

Red Pulse Phoenix (CURRENCY:PHX) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. In the last seven days, Red Pulse Phoenix has traded 16.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Red Pulse Phoenix token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitbns, Coinrail, Switcheo Network and Kucoin. Red Pulse Phoenix has a total market capitalization of $3.29 million and approximately $310,710.00 worth of Red Pulse Phoenix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Red Pulse Phoenix alerts:

Phoenix (PHX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000091 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded down 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Red Pulse Phoenix

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) is a token. It launched on October 8th, 2017. Red Pulse Phoenix’s total supply is 1,362,278,592 tokens and its circulating supply is 829,588,687 tokens. Red Pulse Phoenix’s official Twitter account is @red_pulse_china and its Facebook page is accessible here. Red Pulse Phoenix’s official website is www.redpulse.com/landing. The Reddit community for Red Pulse Phoenix is /r/RedPulseToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Red Pulse Phoenix

Red Pulse Phoenix can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, Kucoin, Bitbns, Binance and Switcheo Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Red Pulse Phoenix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Red Pulse Phoenix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Red Pulse Phoenix using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Red Pulse Phoenix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Red Pulse Phoenix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.