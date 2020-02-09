RED (RED) Price Reaches $0.0034 on Exchanges

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. RED has a market capitalization of $440,476.00 and $55,778.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RED token can now be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, DDEX and Gate.io. During the last week, RED has traded 50.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.84 or 0.00753604 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00009849 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001086 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000047 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00007528 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000756 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000294 BTC.

About RED

RED is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2013. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 tokens. The official website for RED is ico.red-lang.org. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang.

Buying and Selling RED

RED can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, DDEX and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RED should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RED using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

