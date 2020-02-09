ReddCoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $26.00 Million (RDD)

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. One ReddCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24, Bittrex, YoBit and BiteBTC. In the last week, ReddCoin has traded 22.7% higher against the dollar. ReddCoin has a total market cap of $26.00 million and approximately $83,584.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $126.76 or 0.01257699 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00046548 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00022161 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.50 or 0.00213305 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00009080 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002296 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00062255 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004295 BTC.

About ReddCoin

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

ReddCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Crex24, C-Patex, YoBit, LiteBit.eu, Bisq, Bleutrade, Upbit, Bittrex, Trade Satoshi and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

