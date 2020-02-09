RedFOX Labs (RFOX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.09 Million

RedFOX Labs (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 9th. RedFOX Labs has a total market capitalization of $1.09 million and $60,364.00 worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, RedFOX Labs has traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One RedFOX Labs token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0101 or 0.00000101 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $70.52 or 0.00699963 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00130344 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00119484 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00007918 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000474 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002438 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002035 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 29.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001607 BTC.

RedFOX Labs Profile

RedFOX Labs is a token. It launched on April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs' total supply is 960,687,173 tokens and its circulating supply is 107,902,541 tokens. RedFOX Labs' official website is redfoxlabs.io. RedFOX Labs' official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency's Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling RedFOX Labs

RedFOX Labs can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coineal. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RedFOX Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RedFOX Labs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RedFOX Labs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

