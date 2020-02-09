Redwood Investments LLC Buys 178,508 Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Redwood Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 2,666.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 178,508 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC owned 0.36% of Exponent worth $12,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exponent in the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Exponent by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 179,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,519,000 after buying an additional 12,590 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 98.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 933,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,278,000 after buying an additional 35,884 shares during the period. Finally, Sandler Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 288,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,159,000 after buying an additional 31,008 shares during the period. 89.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exponent alerts:

In other news, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.56, for a total transaction of $110,808.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,794.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 7,000 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.13, for a total transaction of $441,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 95,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,029,356.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,419 shares of company stock worth $3,942,793. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exponent stock traded up $4.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 275,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,780. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.45. Exponent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.32 and a 52 week high of $78.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 48.33 and a beta of 0.38.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. Exponent had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $102.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Exponent’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

EXPO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Sidoti boosted their price objective on Exponent from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Exponent from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Exponent has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.50.

Exponent Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

See Also: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.